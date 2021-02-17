By Jonathan Brown, ITV Calendar Journalist

The mother of a six-year-old boy from Hull who was shot dead with an air rifle has called on the Government to tighten licensing laws - or risk others losing their lives.

Stanley Metcalf was at a family gathering in Sproatley, East Yorkshire, when his great grandfather pulled the trigger of a modified air weapon and killed him in July 2018.

Stanley was hit in the stomach and died less than two hours later.

Jenny has been campaigning for tighter laws since her since died.

His mother Jenny Dees has been campaigning for Stanley's Law to be introduced in a bid to make it an offence to own or use any air-powered weapon without a licence.

Her campaign, which is backed by Hull North MP Diana Johnson, led to a meeting with Home Secretary Priti Patel in November and the launch of a national consultation about firearm safety.

The consultation ended yesterday and, before the Government publishes its response, Jenny has urged policy makers to act.

Jenny told ITV News she wants the issue looked at 'seriously.'

''That fear is still inside of me that it could happen to another child.

"I want the Government to have a serious look at this now, I have pointed out every single potential danger out there and I've also put the positives - how we can look at this, put things right and make it safer - and one of those in my opinion is to put that licensing in place and stop this happening again."

Stanley Metcalf

Today, the policing minister Kit Malthouse MP said "we must all do what we can to ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again".

“Air weapons are already tightly controlled and our proposals are focused on protecting children, while balancing the needs of people who use them safely and responsibly. The Government will consider the consultation responses and provide a formal response in due course.”