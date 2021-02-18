Leeds is to offer surge testing after a further potential discovery of the South African variant of Covid-19.

It's thought two cases of the Covid-19 variant were picked up in a household in the city in early January, although this could not be fully determined.

People in the LS8 postcode, including parts of Harehills and the area just north of Easterly Road where the variant was found, are now being "strongly encouraged" to take a test when offered, whether or not they have symptoms.

Anyone who is approached to take part would be playing a really important role in national efforts to stay ahead of COVID-19, and we would encourage local residents to take up offers to be tested. Victoria Eaton, Leeds City Council director of Public Health

From next week, there will be seven days of additional testing and genomic sequencing in the area.

However, Leeds Director of Public Health Victoria Eaton has said currently "there is absolutely no indication of live cases of the South African variant in the LS8 area, and no evidence of a greater risk of transmission for local people."

Both residents have since made a full recovery and there has been no evidence of transmission in the wider community.

Harehills Councillor Salma Arif and Roundhay Councillor Jacob Goddard said: “We very much welcome this proactive approach to continuing to shape our response to COVID-19 in Leeds.

"Whilst transmission levels are reducing in this area, implementing this time limited additional testing for case finding around our popular neighbourhood shopping centres fits well with the proactive engagement work that is already taking place between partners, businesses and the local community in this area of our two neighbouring wards”.

What is surge testing?

Surge testing is increased and targeted coroanvirus testing used by the governmnet to try and detect new Covid-19 variants.

This includes door-to-door testing in some areas and enhanced contact tracing in specific locations in England.

It also involves testing people who do not have any symptoms.

A spokeswoman for the department of health said: "Extra testing is being introduced in addition to existing extensive testing, and in combination with following the current lockdown rules and remembering Hands Face Space advice, will help to monitor and suppress the spread of the virus.

"Positive cases will be sequenced for genomic data to help understand Covid-19 variants and their spread within these areas."

Why is surge testing being used in Leeds?

This is to identify different Covid-19 variants and mutations which cannot be traced back to international travel.

With around one in three people with the virus do not display symptoms, Leeds City Council is urging anyone in these areas to take part in the additional testing.

Victoria Eaton added: “This additional testing will allow us to find any potential asymptomatic cases of new variants and build a more detailed, comprehensive picture of where those cases may come from and how they might spread.

Other locations where surge testing is being used?

According to the government, additional surge testing is being carried out in the following local authority areas:

London

London Borough of Ealing (specific areas in and near to the W7 postcode area)

London Borough of Haringey (specific areas in and near to the N17 postcode area)

London Borough of Merton (Pollards Hill)

London Borough of Lambeth (specific areas in the SE21 and SW16 postcodes)

North West

Metropolitan Borough of Sefton (specific areas in and near to the PR9 postcode)

Manchester City Council (specific areas in the following postcodes: M14, M15 and M16)

South East

Hampshire County Council (specific areas in the RG26 postcode)

South West

Bristol City Council (specific areas in the following postcodes: BS1, BS2, BS3, BS4, BS5, BS6, BS8, BS9, BS14 and BS16)

South Gloucestershire Council (specific areas in the following postcodes: BS16 and BS37)

West Midlands

Birmingham City Council (specific areas in and near to the B31 postcode)

Walsall Council (specific areas in and near to the WS2 postcode)

Worcestershire County Council (specific areas in and near to the WR3 postcode)

Yorkshire and the Humber