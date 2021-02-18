Over half a million people have been vaccinated in West Yorkshire in what health officials called a ''fantastic effort.''

The latest figures show that 531,052 people have now been vaccinated, which is approximately a quarter of the adult population in West Yorkshire.

The leader of the West Yorkshire Vaccination praised GPs, pharmacists and NHS staff.

Dr Phil Wood said he was delighted so many of those at greatest risk from Covid-19 had now been given a first dose of the vaccine and that this was a “remarkable achievement”.

“This really is a remarkable achievement, particularly when NHS colleagues have also been dealing with such high levels of Covid-19 patients requiring hospital care.''

The rollout is continuing at pace across West Yorkshire. Vaccinations are now being offered to people in the next cohorts - over 65s and people aged 16 and over with underlying health conditions and carers.

Those who are eligible will be contacted by their GP practice or the national booking system when it is their turn and are asked not to contact the NHS for an appointment - unless they are over 70.

Members of the public fill out paperwork before being given the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Last week, people aged 70 and over who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid and who would like to be are being asked to contact the NHS to arrange a jab.

The easiest way to arrange a vaccination is through the national booking service which can be accessed here.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said so far 12 million vulnerable people had been vaccinated, including around 9 in ten of all over-70s.