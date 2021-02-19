The National League has come to an end for some Yorkshire teams as the North and South Divisions were declared null and void.

The decision has been taken with immediate effect, which means the end of the footballing season for York City, Farsley Celtic, Bradford (Park Avenue) and Guiseley AFC.

The lower tier National Leagues North and South had already suspended their divisions, however the National League Campaign will still continue.

In a statement on Twitter, York City said they were "disappointed" at the decision.

''We are bitterly disappointed with the outcome of the vote and know our supporters will share that sentiment.''

Earlier this month a row developed between the league and the Department of Culture, Media and Sport after a miscommunication meant clubs thought they were getting handouts when, in fact, they were loans.

A National League board member claimed clubs "will go to the wall within weeks" unless the government makes a U-turn on funding.