Hull wind turbine factory expansion could bring 'hundreds' of jobs

A planning application has been submitted for a wind turbine factory to double in size, potentially creating hundreds of new jobs in Hull.

Hull City Council has welcomed the “game-changer” planning application from Siemens Gamesa to double the size of their blade manufacturing facility in the city.

If plans go ahead, the company will dramatically extend their facility on Alexandra Dock from 36,000 square meters to 77,600 square meters, to support the growing North Sea wind energy industry.

It will be dependent on Government support and Siemens Gamesa securing work for the next phase of development on the offshore wind farms. It could see blades in excess of 100 metres being developed in Hull.

Councillor Daren Hale, Hull City Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economic Investment and Regeneration, said it was ''thrilling'' news to see the city position itself at the forefront of ''green economy.''

''Investments like this have transformed the city and this latest plan could be a game-changer. It could be critical in supporting the recovery of Hull in a post-Covid economy at a time when so much is uncertain.''

The company has created over a thousand jobs in Hull - 97% of which were filled with people from a 30-mile radius.