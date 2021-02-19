A Grimsby pub has become the first in North East Lincolnshire to receive a COVID Prohibition Notice.

Officers from Humberside Police attended the premises on Albion Street in Grimsby following complaints and witnessed 20 people fleeing from the pub.

The notice prevents the pub from doing opening for normal business under the current restrictions.

Councillor Ron Shepherd, at North East Lincolnshire Council called the incident 'irresponsible'.

“Lots of businesses are struggling under the current circumstances, but irresponsible behaviour like this increases the chance of the virus spreading, puts people’s lives at risk and undermines the efforts of those businesses that remain closed despite the financial implications for them.”

The current national lockdown restrictions mean that pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues are required to close for all business except to provide food and non-alcoholic drinks for takeaway until 11pm, click-and-collect and drive-through.

All food and drink, including alcohol, can continue to be provided by delivery.