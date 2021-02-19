Man jailed for life for 'violent' murder of wife at Leeds home

Sajid Pervez has been sentenced to life.

A man who murdered his wife at their home in Leeds last year has been jailed for life today, with a minimum of 22 years.

38-year-old, Sajid Pervez, pleaded guilty last month to the murder of his 39-year-old wife Abida Karim at their home in Hovingham Terrace, Harehills.

Abida's eldest daughter, Sawaira Sajid, paid tribute to her ''precious and devoted'' mother.

“Our mother was the most precious woman who dedicated her whole life to her husband and seven children. She was a devoted wife and mother who always put her family first. She left a positive mark on everyone who had the opportunity to be around her.

“Our mother is a hero to us, she fought for her kids and family till her last breath. She will always be the biggest role model in our lives and she will always be remembered as a soft, gentle, generous, loving, caring mother, wife and woman in the community.”

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Natalie Dawson, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said the ''violent'' murder has left the family devastated.

''Abida Karim’s family remain utterly devastated about her murder at the hands of her husband in appallingly violent circumstances in the family home.''

''Sajid Pervez has robbed his own children of their mother and, although he has now been held accountable, we recognise that no amount of time in prison could ever properly compensate them for such a dreadful loss.''