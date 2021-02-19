Hundreds of workers are to lose their jobs at the historic Burton factory in Leeds following the collapse of the Arcadia fashion empire.

The factory has been in operation since 1922, most recently as a distribution centre for Arcadia stores including Dorothy Perkins and Burton.

Despite Boohoo's purchase of the Burton brand, 400 workers were told on Thursday of the planned closure.

A consultation period will begin on February 24, ending on April 30 when the site will shut its doors for good, according to the GMB union.

GMB will fight tooth and nail to make sure workers get what they deserve from this mess. GMB Union official Jake O'Malley

Union official Jake O'Malley said: "A century of history and hundreds of good jobs down the pan, while the administrators pick the bones of the business clean.

Arcadia have said no one has been made redundant yet, but the consultation process has begun meaning jobs are at risk.

Credit: ITV News

Retail expert, Catherine Shuttleworth, said the high street is ''engulfed in a real crisis.''

''We'll hear from the Prime Minister what our road to recovery is, but for many retailers it will be too late because they've been closed now over the last year. Not all retailers can't withstand that.''

''We do need our high streets, they are a valuable part of how we live our lives.''