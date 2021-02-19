Over 4,000 residents in Wakefield advised to shield

More than 4,000 residents in Wakefield have been advised to shield following the government's announcement that a further 1.7 million people to shield until the end of March.

A new data-driven model, based on coronavirus outcomes from the first wave, has identified hundreds of thousands of people with a combination of conditions which means they are at higher risk than previously thought.

Many of these people will be moved up to the sixth priority group for a vaccination, members of which are currently being offered jabs, but many others will already have been vaccinated due to being considered vulnerable to the virus.

Residents within this group, will be sent a letter outlining that they have been added to the Shielded Patient List as a precautionary measure and why they have been identified and given additional guidance to support them.

Nurse Eleanor Pinkerton prepares a coronavirus vaccine Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Once residents have received a letter, they can register their support needs via the Government shielding support here.

Cllr Faith Heptinstall, Wakefield Council's Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, said protecting the most vulnerable is a priority.

“Protecting those who are at the greatest risk from COVID-19 has rightly been a priority. I welcome this revised definition of clinically extremely vulnerable so that extra precautions can be taken. We aim to provide as much support as possible to ensure that our residents can shield and prevent catching the virus.”

Wakefield Council said it is providing support with essentials like shopping and medication.