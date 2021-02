Three cats had to be given oxygen after fire crews were called out to a premise at Goodwin Road Sheffield.

Firefighters from three crews entered the building and safely rescued them all. The cats were all given oxygen via the Smokeypaws oxygen masks.

They were then taken to the vets and spent the night there, but have all made a full recovery.

The fire was accidental and had involved a kitchen appliance but no one else was in the building at the time.