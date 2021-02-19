Two new rapid testing sites to open in Wakefield

Two new testing sites will open in Wakefield to allow more residents to access lateral flow testing.

The sites at Holywell Lane Centre in Castleford, and at Kinsley and Fitzwilliam Community Centre, will open next week. These are in addition to the already operational site at Wakefield College.

Access to all three sites will be by appointment only. To book an appointment at any of the Council’s lateral flow test sites here.

There are currently no options for telephone appointments.

What is Lateral Flow Testing?

It aims to identify people who don't have COVID-19 symptoms but who are infectious and could spread the infection to others unknowingly.

While LFT is an important tool to help reduce transmission in the community, staying at home remains the best way to help prevent the spread of coronavirus during lockdown.

Residents should only book an appointment if they are a 'critical worker' or have to leave the house to go to work.

Anyone who can work from home should continue to do so and will not need to access asymptomatic testing.

LFT is not for residents who have symptoms.

The lateral flow tests can can return results in 30 minutes Credit: ITV News Meridian

If you have developed a new, continuous cough, a high temperature; or are experiencing the loss of taste and smell (which may be mild), you should not seek a lateral flow test.

Instead there are polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests available to book through either the national or local systems.

Anna Hartley, Wakefield Council's Director of Public Health, said it will benefit critical workers across Wakefield.

“Our critical workers can benefit from LFT as it rapidly identifies positive cases, and allows those tested to receive the support and care they need quickly. From the positive result, residents can act quickly to self-isolate and prevent passing the virus on to others.''