Covid-19: Surge testing in Leeds after possible cases of South African strain

Covid Surge Testing Credit: PA

Thousands of people living in an area of Leeds are being urged to take a coronavirus test from Monday 22 February after two potential cases of the South African variant were detected.

Doctors say the strain may be more resistant to vaccines, but there is no evidence it has been passed on in Leeds. People living and working in the LS8 area, including parts of Harehills and the area just north of Easterly Road, will be encouraged to take a test which will help scientists build a better picture of how different strains of the virus could be transmitted.

Credit: PA

The programme will see people who do not have any symptoms of Covid-19 invited to take a test either at home or at the Infinity Centre, Conway Road, Harehills, as well as taking part in enhanced contact tracing.

Tests at the Infinity Centre will be conducted between 10am and 3.30pm from Monday 22 February until Sunday the 28th. Volunteers will also be going door-to-door to help as many people get a test as possible.