Police have renewed their warnings about people defying coronavirus movement restrictions to visit beauty spots after six people travelled to the Peak District from Doncaster this morning.

The group had travelled 45 miles to Buxton to exercise, but officers from Derbyshire Police spotted them and gave the group advice and told them to disperse. Government advice is to exercise locally.

Officers later posted on social media a photograph of Chatsworth, commenting: "for the last few weeks it’s been like a bank holiday. Today, not so much. Thank you for protecting the NHS, staying home."