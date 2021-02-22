Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars appointed joint managers of Bradford City

Bradford City have announced Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars as joint managers after a successful period as interim bosses.

The pair, who were coaching the Under 18's, took charge of the first team in December after the sacking of Stuart McCall.

Under their stewardship they steered the club away from the League Two relegation zone having lost just once in eleven games.

We are desperate to be successful and, now we have been given the chance to manage this club on a permanent basis, will do everything in our power to ensure that is the case Joint Manager, Mark Trueman

Me and Mark have worked incredibly hard so far and have been given a brilliant opportunity by the club, which we are very excited about. Joint Manager, Conor Sellars

Sellars continued, 'When we first came in, we were confident in our ability to express our coaching methods. Thankfully, the job we have done so far has been deemed good enough to warrant the permanent appointment.''

Their promotion is thoroughly deserved and I am sure they will pick up from where they left off on Saturday, tomorrow evening. Life is about opportunities, and I think it goes without saying that Mark and Conor took theirs with both hands. Chief Executive, Ryan Sparks

Sparks added, 'They have worked extremely hard over the past couple of months and placed themselves in pole position for the job.

'I am sure our supporters will join me in congratulating them on their terrific work, so far, but they know more than anyone that the real challenges come now, as the next chapter begins.'

The duo have signed an 18 month contract that will run until the end of the 2021/22 season.