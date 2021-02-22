Officers are appealing for help in locating a Springer Spaniel that was reported stolen from a farm in Thornholme near Burton Agnes in East Yorkshire almost two weeks ago.

According to Humberside Police, two of the three spaniels reported stolen on the night of Thursday 11 February, have now been found.

The dog still missing is 2-years-old, male, liver and white in colour with one black paw and answers to the name Keedy.

He is microchipped and officers believe he could possibly be in or around the areas of Manchester, Wigan or Preston.

Police say Keedy's elderly owner is "very distressed and worried" and officers are asking anyone with information that could lead them to finding Keedy, to contact them.

Humberside Police's Wildlife and Heritage Crime Officer, Rich Fussey, is urging dog owners to report any suspicious activity following recent concerns over dog thefts. He said:

We are aware of the fear of dog owners after a number of social media posts about dog thefts. We have not seen an increase in our area but would always ask for people to take some basic crime prevention measure to protect their own dogs. Report any suspicious activity to the police, if you see people checking out properties please call us to report your concerns. Rich Fussey, Humberside Police

He added: "If you are out with your dog please keep your dog under full and proper control, in sight and avoid leaving your pet tied up in a public place and outside shops.

"We very much welcome the raised awareness of this type of incident and would ask owners to remain vigilant and report any concerns to us."