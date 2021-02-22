Police name two people killed in collision with livestock lorry in Ilkley

Two people killed in a collision involving a livestock lorry in Ilkley have been named as 27-year-old Dr Maisie Ryan from Leeds and university student Oliver Knott, 21, from Ilkley.

They were in separate vehicles when the accident happened on the A65, Addingham Wharfdale Road on February 18th.

Mr Knott was driving a black Ford Fiesta and Dr Ryan a grey Fiat 500. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lorry remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ryan from the Anthony Nolan Trust who have described her as an "inspiration marrow volunteer" who received a lifetime achievement award at the Marrow Awards in 2017.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and Police are appealing for witnesses, DashCam or phone footage of the incident, to come forward.