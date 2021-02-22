Police have charged two men after the discovery of a cannabis grow in Gainsborough last week.

The two men were arrested after around 560 plants were found inside a property in Hotspur Road following a warrant at 12.39pm on Tuesday 16 February.

Olsi Ferhati, 28, of Hotspur Road has been charged with being concerned in the production of a Class B drug. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 22 March.

Edmir Sefa, 26, of Hotspur Road has been charged with the same offence. He has been remanded in custody and will appear at the same court on 18 March.

Lincolnshire Police is asking anyone with information about the production or supply of drugs to contact police by calling 101.