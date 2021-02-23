A man has been sentenced to five years in prison for dealing heroin in Harrogate.

Andrew Paul Christian Brown, 46, was arrested in the Montpellier Hill area of the town in September as part of a county lines investigation by North Yorkshire Police.

He was charged with supplying the drug in 2019 and 2020 as well as possessing criminal property after officers found more than £700 hidden in his underwear.

Brown appeared at York Crown Court and pleaded guilty to the offences. He was jailed for five years and seven months and ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

Brown’s conviction and prison sentence should send a very clear message to anyone who is involved in county lines drug dealing in our area: North Yorkshire Police will target you and make it extremely difficult for you carry out your criminal activity. Harrogate is one of the safest places in the country, and officers here are working hard to keep it that way. DC Tom Barker, North Yorkshire Police

DC Barker added that tackling county lines drug dealing is a priority for North Yorkshire Police.