There has been a warning from senior nurses in our region that the easing of lockdown announced by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson must be carefully monitored.

Boris Johnson laid out his roadmap to end the restrictions over a four month period yesterday in the House of Commons.

But Nicki Credland, a nursing lecturer at the University of Hull said unless the effect of each stage is carefully assessed for its impact on the NHS we could end up in a pattern of repeated lockdowns.