Campaigners in Lincolnshire say lives could be put at risk because of the number of potholes on the region's roads.

Some have taken matters into their own hands by spray painting bug shapes around them to warn motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

People have been spray painting bugs around potholes to warn motorists Credit: ITV Calendar

After damaging her own car last year Karan Holland set up a Facebook group, Bugsy pothole, which now has 1,767 members. She says she's spray painted a thousand potholes.

She explains: "It's not rocket science you need to warn people they're there.

"People on 80% wages and if that's what you've got to live on and replacing a tyre is £60 each it's going to cost a fortune. People are saying to me, 'Do I feed my kids or I have my car mended?'."

But Lincolnshire County Council says the action could delay repairs due to the paint having to be removed.

The national pothole repair budget is down on last year Credit: ITV Calendar

The authority currently has more than 3,000 outstanding reports of potholes.

The Government says it's spending review prioritised the Covid-19 response but added it's funding for road repairs is "still very significant", at £1.125 billion next year, down from £1.5 billion.

For councils in the East Midlands that means a 20% drop in 2021/22.

Lincolnshire County Council says it has repaired 27,000 potholes since last April.

County Highways Manager, Richard Fenwick, said: "We have a duty to provide a service to the public, we've adjusted very quickly and we will continue to. We're always trying to be more efficient."