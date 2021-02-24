Leader of Leeds City Council steps down to take up Peerage in the House of Lords

Labour councillor Judith Blake CBE is stepping down as leader of Leeds City Council after almost six years in the role.

On social media, she thanked her colleagues for their contributions to the success of the city.

Whilst the past year has been consumed by the pandemic, highlights during Blake's term as leader include the ITU Triathlon and the Cricket World Cup, as well as receiving an Outstanding rating for Children's Services in 2018.

Our city has perhaps never needed Team Leeds more than it has over the last year. Working together is the best way to help Leeds bounce back quickly after the pandemic and cement its place as the best city in the UK. Cllr Judith Blake CBE

She will be succeeded by Councillor James Lewis.