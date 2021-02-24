Police find body in search for missing Huddersfield woman

Police have found a body in their search for missing Huddersfield woman, Debra Roche.

The 41-year-old was last seen at 7.30pm on Sunday at New Hey Road, Huddersfield. The force helicopter and Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team had been searching Birkby and Fixby Golf Course yesterday morning.

In a tragic update, West Yorkshire Police this morning confirmed they have found a body that they believe to be Debra.

Formal identification still needs to take place but they have confirmed that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. They said: