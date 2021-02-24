'Predatory paedophile' jailed for sexual abuse on girls dating back to 2009

Police in Nottinghamshire have praised the courage of two survivors of historic child sexual abuse who came forward about a "predatory paedophile" and helped bring him to justice.

Paul Dixon committed the offences against two girls, under the age of 16, between 29 June 2009 and 24 February 2017.

On Tuesday 23 February, the 59-year-old was found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child, six counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity with a child and a further count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Dixon, formerly of Alfreton Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, was jailed for nine years following a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

He abused one of the girls in public and in his flat. He would throw money at her and she said she was scared of what Dixon might do if she didn't go along with the abuse.

But after seeing him talking to a young child on a tram, she felt compelled to report him to police.

The second victim was also offered money in exchange for performing sexual acts.

Detective Constable Ben Skellern of Nottinghamshire Police, said:

Dixon is a vile predatory paedophile who preyed on young girls and subjected them to sexual abuse. I'd like to praise the strength of the two survivors who have had to endure delay after delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic and who have both been incredibly brave to come forward and to give evidence at court. Detective Constable Ben Skellern, Nottinghamshire Police

He added: "Dixon's sentencing will never make up for what happened but I hope it gives them some comfort to know that he has been locked up for a significant amount of time.

"I also hope this sentence gives encouragement to any other survivors of abuse that they can come forward and we will investigate and seek justice for them - even if the abuse happened a long time ago."

A well as his sentence, Dixon was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order and must sign the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

For information about the help and support available to survivors of sexual abuse, visit the Nottinghamshire Police website.