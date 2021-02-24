Professor Jonathan Van-Tam revealed his tattoo plans on Good Morning Britain today.

Boston United have today found themselves an unlikely devoted fan in Professor Jonathan Van-Tam.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, England's deputy chief medical officer revealed he plans to get a tattoo on his left shoulder, dedicated to his beloved team, "when the moment is right" and the "pressure" of the pandemic is over.

Responding to the news, Boston United's club secretary, Craig Singleton, said the job of a mascot could be up for grabs.

He said: "Perhaps a little bit old to be a mascot, but we'll offer him the opportunity if it arises and see what response he gives us."

Posting to Twitter, Boston United commented, "Well played, Professor".

Read more: