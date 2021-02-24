'We all love a happy ending': Peggy the dog reunited with Barnsley owner three months after she was stolen
A terrier named Peggy has been reunited with her owner, three months after she was stolen in Barnsley.
On 10 November last year officers responded to reports of a burglary on College Terrace in Darfield where two dogs, including black Patterdale Terrier, Peggy, had been stolen.
A few months later Barnsley officers were carrying out enquiries with West Yorkshire Police when an officer spotted a familiar looking dog, which turned out to be Peggy.
Barnsley South Neighbourhood Sergeant Rebecca Fleming explained:
Our officer spotted Peggy, recognising her from photos provided by the family, and with a little encouragement managed to get her into the back of the police car; it’s a daunting ride for anyone! The officer took Peggy back to Darfield where her owner was able to identify her straight away.
She added: "A little shaken from the ordeal Peggy eventually relaxed and realised she was back home where she was loved. We all love a happy ending!"
South Yorkshire Police says, where possible, the force will follow all lines of enquiries to ensure dogs are returned to their owners.
During the Covid-19 pandemic dog thefts have increased across the UK and officers are urging everyone with a dog to be vigilant to ensure their dog’s safety.
According to police, dog thefts can often be linked to organised crime groups as a way of making money as the demand for dogs has significantly increased.
Advice from South Yorkshire Police:
Never leave your pet tied-up unattended, such as outside shops.
Make sure your dog is wearing a collar and ID tag when in a public place.
Ensure your dog can be permanently identified by its microchip and check with your vet every year that details are up to date.
Keep all documentation relating to your dog(s) in a safe place. Include clear photos of front and side profiles of your dog, making a note of any unusual markings.