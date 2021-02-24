A terrier named Peggy has been reunited with her owner, three months after she was stolen in Barnsley.

On 10 November last year officers responded to reports of a burglary on College Terrace in Darfield where two dogs, including black Patterdale Terrier, Peggy, had been stolen.

A few months later Barnsley officers were carrying out enquiries with West Yorkshire Police when an officer spotted a familiar looking dog, which turned out to be Peggy.

Barnsley South Neighbourhood Sergeant Rebecca Fleming explained:

Our officer spotted Peggy, recognising her from photos provided by the family, and with a little encouragement managed to get her into the back of the police car; it’s a daunting ride for anyone! The officer took Peggy back to Darfield where her owner was able to identify her straight away. Barnsley South Neighbourhood Sergeant Rebecca Fleming

She added: "A little shaken from the ordeal Peggy eventually relaxed and realised she was back home where she was loved. We all love a happy ending!"

South Yorkshire Police says, where possible, the force will follow all lines of enquiries to ensure dogs are returned to their owners.

During the Covid-19 pandemic dog thefts have increased across the UK and officers are urging everyone with a dog to be vigilant to ensure their dog’s safety.

According to police, dog thefts can often be linked to organised crime groups as a way of making money as the demand for dogs has significantly increased.

Advice from South Yorkshire Police: