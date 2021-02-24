Wild rabbit rescued after getting head stuck under garden fence in Northallerton

The RSPCA came to the rescue of a wild rabbit who found itself in a bit of a pickle, with its head stuck under a garden fence panel in North Yorkshire.

Animal rescue officer Shane Lynn was called to a home in Bransdale Avenue, Northallerton on Sunday 21 February after a resident found the bunny under a fence.

It was struggling to breathe, but Shane managed free it by digging dirt out from underneath, leaving it able to escape unharmed. He explained:

We were contacted by a member of the public who spotted the rabbit’s bum poking out from under the fence. “She’d tried to push under the fence but got stuck fast and was struggling to breathe. Luckily I was able to dig away the gravel and earth to create a larger gap and gently pull her free. Shane Lynn, RSPCA animal rescue officer

He added: "I checked her over and she wasn’t injured so I released her into a safe area of undergrowth.

"Wild animals get themselves into all sorts of predicaments. We’ve been called to deer stuck in fences, badgers stuck in gates, and foxes with their heads stuck in watering cans!"

The RSPCA is urging anyone who spots an animal in need of help, to keep at a distance and call them for advice on 0300 1234 999.

Shane said: "Wild animals have sharp teeth and claws and can scratch, especially if they’re frightened or in a distressing situation."