Yorkshire and The Humber is the third worst region for fly-tipping in England

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has today published its annual fly-tipping statistics for England between April 2019 and March 2020.

Yorkshire and The Humber was recorded as having the third highest number of fly-tipping incidents across England.

There was an average of 17 incidents per 1,000 people. It is only topped by London and the North East.

Fly-tipping incidents per 1,000 people in England by region, 2019-2020 Credit: DEFRA

Nationally, there were just under 1 million fly-tipping incidents reported during this period, an increase of 2% compared to the year before.

The statistics do not reflect the potential impact of the pandemic as the reporting period ended on the 31st March 2020, one week after the first national lockdown was announced.

Hull City Council have launched a campaign to end "selfish" fly-tipping, and are warning people to dispose of their waste properly. Nine fixed penalty notices have been issued so far in 2021.

Fly-tipping your waste is an incredibly selfish thing to do. Not only is it unfair on other residents, but it is extremely harmful to the environment and causes unnecessary cost to the council to clean it up. Councillor Anita Harrison, Hull City Council

The council is asking for the public to help identity fly-tippers, caught on CCTV. They shared this video of a male caught fly-tipping on Boulevard near Ena Street.

Residents in Hull are being urged to avoid using "rogue waste collectors who are unregistered with the Environment Agency". Hull City Council said that these illegal businesses are often found on social media sites.