Yorkshire holiday companies ''chomping at the bit'' to start operating again

The Chief Executive of Leeds-based Jet2 holidays, Steve Heapy, says they are "chomping at the bit" to start operating again on the 17th May.

There has been a surge in people booking travel home and abroad since Boris Johnson unveiled his roadmap out of lockdown.

Airlines have reported a 600 per cent increase in bookings for this summer, and the director of one East Yorkshire coach company said they've also seen a ''dramatic upturn'' business.

But there is still much uncertainty for the local tourism industry across Yorkshire and The Humber. Welcome to Yorkshire explained that there is still much to consider "after a particularly turbulent year for tourism"

Many businesses, particularly in hospitality may not find a way through the latest restrictions, if they cannot open before summer and further financial support is not forthcoming.” James Mason, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire

There is still uncertainty for the local tourism industry

The PM said on Monday that a government taskforce will produce a report by April 12 recommending how international trips can resume for people in England.

Foreign holidays could be permitted from May 17.

In the hours after the announcement, easyJet said flight bookings by UK customers for the summer season were up 337% and holidays up 630% compared to last week.

The most popular destinations for this summer are beach resorts including Malaga, Alicante and Palma in Spain, Faro in Portugal and the Greek island of Crete.

August is the most booked month, followed by July and September.

Airlines have seen a surge in demand since the roadmap was announced

Tui, the UK’s largest tour operator, recorded a six-fold increase in bookings, making Monday its busiest day in more than a month.

The hotspots of Greece, Spain and Turkey from July onwards are the most in-demand locations.

Tui's managing director, Andrew Flintham, said the government can work with the travel industry to develop a “risk-based framework” that will give holidaymakers “the opportunity to travel abroad this summer”.

Travel sector welcomes the prospect of summer holidays

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the effectiveness of vaccines against coronavirus strains will play a major part in the international travel review.

“We do have to protect against these new variants, and that is a big challenge,” he told Sky News.

He added that “we can be much more relaxed about international travel” if vaccines work well against strains of the virus from South Africa and Brazil.

“If the vaccine doesn’t work against them, then that will be much, much more difficult,” he said.