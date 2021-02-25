"A sense of relief": Education leaders and pupils respond to exams announcement

The regions education leaders and unions have welcomed the decision to cancel exams this summer, in favour of teacher-assessed grades.

Sally Kincaid is the district secretary of the Wakefield branch of the National Education Union. She told ITV Calendar that the possibility of exams was worrying everybody:

It's been hanging over teachers and their pupils for so long, now we’ve got an answer. It's just very late in the day. Sally Kincaid, Wakefield NEU

But there are still questions over fairness of the process, following a year of disrupted education:

This year hasn’t been fair for anybody, and the disadvantaged students have been more disadvantaged as they haven’t had the IT equipment when she should have. In terms of fairness, this is the fairest way to do it. Sally Kincaid, Wakefield NEU

A level student, Joe Banks, is also pleased about the decision. He told ITV Calendar that he is "confident" that the teachers who have known him since he was 11 years old can make a good assessment of his level of education:

For headmaster, Rob Williams, the decision to move towards teacher-assessed grades this year has raised questions about the future of examinations:

At the university level, applications for nursing courses and others allied to medicine have increased by a third compared to last year:

A-level and GCSE students will receive teacher-assessed grades earlier in August to give them more time to appeal, the Education Secretary has announced.

In England, all pupils will be allowed to appeal their grades at no extra cost. They will also be given the chance to sit exams in the autumn if they are still unhappy with their results.

It follows confirmation from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on Thursday that algorithms will not be used to standardise teachers’ estimated grades this year.

Schools have been closed for most children since the start of January

Exam boards will provide teachers with optional assessment questions for students to answer to help schools decide what grades to award, after this summer’s exams were cancelled due to the pandemic.

But these assessments are not expected to be carried out in exam conditions and teachers will have the flexibility to choose how long students have to complete the task, and where it will be carried out.

The final decision comes after the Association of School and College Leaders said students should not be expected to sit compulsory “mini-exams” to help teachers with their grading judgments amid Covid-19 disruption.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson had previously suggested students could be asked to sit externally-set papers to help teachers with grading.

The Department for Education and England’s exams regulator Ofqual have also confirmed that teachers will be able to draw on a range of evidence when determining grades – including mock exams, coursework, or other work completed as part of a pupil’s course, such as essays or in-class tests.Pupils will only be assessed on what they have been taught after months of school and college closures.

Schools and colleges will submit their grades to exam boards by June 18 to maximise teaching time. Students will receive grades in early August, once quality assurance checks have been completed by the exam boards.

Many parents are concerned that some teachers could be biased when giving out grades, and teachers' pets could be awarded top scores while those in the bad books could be graded unfairly.

School minister Nick Gibb told ITV News various "quality assurance" checks are in place to ensure grades are fair and teachers will be given unconscious bias training

He added that "teachers are professionals" and the government trusts their judgement. He also pointed to a revises appeals process.

Normally, students receive their results in mid to late August, but A-level students will receive their results on August 10 and GCSE pupils will receive theirs two days later on August 12.