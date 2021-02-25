Breast cancer screening uptake prompts health fears in Hull

A dramatic drop in the number of women attending routine breast screenings in Hull has prompted fears many people could miss out on cancer treatment that could save their lives.

More than half of women invited for mammograms in the city delayed or failed to turn up in November.

Now health bosses and cancer survivors are stressing that the sessions are Covid-safe and shouldn't be ignored.

Pam Trays, from Hull, was diagnosed with breast cancer after noticing a lump near her collarbone in 2010.

Cancer doesn't stop for Covid and it doesn't discriminate either. Pam Trays, breast cancer survivor

She had surgery and chemotherapy and now chairs the Hull and East Riding Breast Friends charity, which provides emotional and practical support for those affected by cancer.

Pam told ITV News: "There is the fear factor there but it's breast screening, it's six minutes that could save your life to put it bluntly, you probably spend more time looking for a car parking space than you would in the screening because it's literally six minutes, you're in and then you're out."

In England, every woman aged between 50 and 70 is invited for breast screenings - known as mammograms - every three years.

But, from March last year, the Covid pandemic led routine tests to be delayed affecting more than 830,000 appointments.

In Hull, testing restarted in August but in November only around 45 per cent of women who were invited attended. Uptake is still below expected levels.

NHS Hull Clinical Commissioning Group is urging people to take up their appointments. Credit: ITV Yorkshire

Dr Amy Oehring, from NHS Hull Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "I would be really concerned if screening appointments weren't attended for the longer term implications, we know with regards breast screening that if we pick up these cancers early before women have even noticed any changes in the breasts, we're much more likely to be able to cure these patients."

For more information on Hull and East Riding Breast Friends click here.