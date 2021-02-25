Drax has abandoned plans to build a new gas-fired power plant at its site in Selby in North Yorkshire.

The electricity generator announced it will be changing its focus to renewable power in an effort to become carbon negative by 2030, with plans to develop bioenergy with carbon capture and storage.

Drax completed the sale of its existing gas generation plants last month and aims to close its remaining coal units by March.

In a statement, Will Gardiner, CEO of Drax Group said:

Our focus is on renewable power. Our carbon intensity is one of the lowest of all European power generators. We aim to be carbon negative by 2030 and are continuing to make progress. We are announcing today that we will not develop new gas fired power at Drax. This builds on our decision to end commercial coal generation and the recent sale of our existing gas power stations. Will Gardiner, CEO of Drax Group

He added: "The proposed acquisition of Pinnacle Renewable Energy will position Drax as the world’s leading sustainable biomass generation and supply business, paving the way for us to develop bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) – taking us even further in our decarbonisation."