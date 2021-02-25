Former alcoholics from Leeds set up running group to help others with addiction

Two former alcoholics who formed a running club to help their recovery are encouraging other addicts to join them in a bid to boost mental health.

Dean Smith and Jamie Heselden set up the Recovery Runners group in Leeds and now have members all over the country who find getting out in their local area helps to maintain their wellbeing.

The group now has members from across the country Credit: ITV Calendar

The pair say addiction almost cost them their lives, and credit running with helping to save them.

Dean explains: "I have attempted three times, suicide, in 2006 when I had active alcoholism and I know what a scary, lonely place it can be.

"Especially if you come out the other side and you don't feel there's anywhere else to go and as mad as it sounds, going out running with somebody else who's likeminded is a release."

For information on how to seek support for alcoholism, visit the NHS website.

Other forms of support: