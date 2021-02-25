"Help! There's a bat in my bathroom!"

A North Yorkshire woman had a fright after finding a tiny bat in her bathroom.

RSPCA inspector Claire Little was called to a home in Catterick Garrison, near Richmond, on the 20th February after a woman found the pipistrelle bat.

I suspect the little bat had come in via the extractor fan before getting stuck in the bathroom. The caller found him clutching the top of the blind and didn’t know what to do to help him so called us. Claire Little, RSPCA

The bat was found in a third-floor bathroom near Richmond Credit: RSPCA

The little bat wasn't injured, so Claire found a sheltered spot outside the flat and let him get his bearings before he flew off home.

A lot of people find bats frightening but they’re really wonderful little animals. I’m glad we could help this little one and set him free! Claire Little, RSPCA

If you see a bat in need contact the RSPCA’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999.