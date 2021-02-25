Jobs secured as biofuel site set to reopen in Hull

85 jobs will be created through the reopening of a biofuel plant in Hull, after the government approved the use of a cleaner, greener fuel for UK vehicles.

We are delighted to be re-opening the Vivergo Fuels site today located in the heart of the Northern Powerhouse on the back of the Government’s decision to move forward with E10. Dr Mark Carr, AB Sugar

AB Sugars' Vivergo Plant in Hull closed in 2018 due to a lack of demand for biofuel and the price of wheat.

Established in 2012, the site was the only dedicated bioethanol plant in the UK at the time and represented the second largest infrastructure project after the Olympics.

After its closure, the factory was maintained in the hope that it would be able to restart production when the conditions became more favourable.

The government has now approved the biofuel, E10, for UK vehicles and it will be available at pumps across the UK from September.

The belief is that it will eventually be able to cut greenhouse gas emissions from transport to the equivalent of taking 350,000 cars off the road.

Ensus fuel plant at Wilton

The Ensus plant in Wilton will also benefit with a boost to its production.

Grant Pearson, director of Ensus UK Ltd, said:

Lowering emissions immediately for the current petrol car pool is very important, especially until electric vehicles can make a larger contribution to saving emissions in transport. The benefits for the UK go beyond the environment, particularly in the North East where the Ensus manufacturing facility is based and supports thousands of jobs both directly and in the supply chain Grant Pearson, Ensus UK

The two petrol blends that are currently widely available in the UK contain no more than five per cent ethanol, known as E5; the fuel being rolled out in September has up to 10 per cent. Some older cars will not run on E10 so E5 supplies will be maintained.