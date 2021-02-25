A 100-year-old Yorkshire war veteran was burgled while in hospital for a skin cancer operation.

Len Parry returned home to find that his safe had been stolen containing nearly £4,000.

The veteran was part of the grounds crew in the RAF during the Second World War. He fled Japanese soldiers after being taken prisoner in Singapore.

He had been admitted to Bradford Royal Infirmary on 4th February, to have a melanoma removed from his head. But he had to stay overnight due to a fall. Police believe this is when the opportunist thieves broke into his home in Skipton.

Len Parry discovered the burglary when he went upstairs to find a cheque, two days after returning home from the hospital.

Appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Mr Parry said the experience was "quite rough".

I had to go upstairs to get a cheque out of the safe, and lo and behold there was no safe there of course. It was a bit of a shock, obviously. Len Parry, war veteran

A fundraising campaign to replace the lost funds set an initial target of £3,000, but has since raised over £20,000.

The fundraiser has already raised over £20,000 Credit: Just Giving

Len said that he plans to give most of the money away to charity.