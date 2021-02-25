A new wood will be planted in Yorkshire to honour Captain Sir Tom Moore through the Trees for Tom campaign.

Sir Tom's family selected two environmental charities to grow his "legacy forest" on their behalf - the Woodland Trust in the UK, and TreeSisters internationally.

His daughter, Lucy Teixeira, 52, said she hopes the initiative will result in a wood in Yorkshire and the reforestation of part of India - both places close to Sir Tom's heart.

Dad was happiest outdoors, walking in all seasons, pottering in the garden, and listening to the birds Lucy Teixeira, daughter

His daughter, Lucy, explained that Captain Sir Tom Moore was "concerned about what the future holds for his four grandchildren and the negative impact we are having on our planet."

Planting a tree is a small but significant gesture that can collectively make a big difference and create a lasting, living legacy. Lucy Teixeira, daughter

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family want to grow a new woodland in his native Yorkshire

The family hope to grow a wood "in Dad's native Yorkshire" as well as helping to reforest a part of India. Both places are described as being "dear to his heart".

I can't think of anything better and I know Dad would be delighted that his hope for a brighter tomorrow was being honoured in this way. Lucy Teixeira, daughter

The Woodland Trust is the UK's largest woodland conservation charity, and has planted more than 50 million trees since 1972.

TreeSisters helps fund the planting of millions of trees in locations such as India, Brazil and Cameroon.

Second World War veteran Sir Tom captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first coronavirus lockdown, when he walked 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday, raising more than £32 million for the NHS.

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter tells ITV News 'he leaves us with a powerful message - tomorrow is a good day'

Critical care nurse tells how Captain Sir Tom Moore's fundraising helped hospital patients and staff

He died at Bedford Hospital on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Woodland Trust said they were "honoured" to have been chosen to be the UK recipient for the Trees for Tom initiative: