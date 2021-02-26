Captain Tom Moore: Keighley hero to be laid to rest in Yorkshire

Captain Tom Moore will be laid to rest at his family's plot in Yorkshire, his birthplace.

The 100-year-old's funeral will take place on Saturday near the family's home in Bedfordshire. There will be just eight members of his immediate family attending; his two daughters, Lucy Teixeira and Hannah Ingram-Moore, four grandchildren and his sons-in-law.

In line with current restrictions, representatives of the Armed Forces will perform ceremonial duties at the funeral in recognition of his Army service and close links to the military.

Then, once Covid-19 restrictions permit it, his ashes will be interred in Yorkshire, where he will rest with his parents and grandparents in the Moore family plot

The Army veteran, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden in Marston Moretaine, died in Bedford Hospital on 2 February.

His family has asked the public not to attend and "continue to support the NHS by staying at home".

An online book of condolence has been set up in his memory.

Captain Tom with grandson Benji, daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and granddaughter Georgia Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

In a statement, his daughters said Captain Sir Tom had spoken "openly about his death and his funeral" over the past year and had "wondered out loud if perhaps the interest in him over the last 12 months would mean we would need to have more Victoria Sponge cakes available for the extra guests".

"Sadly, like so many other families affected by the pandemic, we have no choice but to hold a small family funeral," they said.

Whilst we understand so many people wish to pay their respects to our father, we ask that the public and the press continue to support the NHS by staying at home. Lucy Teixeira and Hannah Ingram-Moore

Earlier this week it was revealed that a new wood will be planted in Yorkshire to honour Captain Sir Tom Moore through the Trees for Tom campaign.

Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter, Lucy, said her father would have been "chuckling" after plans were unveiled.

She added that Captain Sir Tom Moore was "concerned about what the future holds for his four grandchildren and the negative impact we are having on our planet" and hopes the initiative will result in a wood in Yorkshire and the reforestation of part of India - both places close to Sir Tom's heart.