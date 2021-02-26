It's often a parent, athlete, film star or teacher who has the biggest influence on a child's future.

But for Halifax's Paralympic wheelchair sprinter it was her Barbie doll.

When she was four Hannah didn't want to accept her disability. Her wheelchair was a symbol of the fact she was different to most other girls her age.

But when she was given her doll complete with miniature wheelchair it proved a seminal moment.

That Barbie is the centre of everything that happened because prior to getting that Barbie doll I hated wheelchairs. I never touched my wheelchair. And Barbie encouraged me that is was ok to be disabled so she has a lot to answer for. Hannah Cockroft

Hannah has since become one of the country's most decorated Paralympians of all time.

She won three golds at London 2012 and a further two in Rio four years later.

Hannah Cockroft with one of her two gold medals at the Rio Paralympics in 2016 Credit: PA

Now 28, she's preparing for her third Games and has legendary Canadian wheelchair sprinter Chantal Petitclerc's record of 15 golds in her sights.

I'm not ruling it out you know. I'm on five so I've only got another ten to go. You know, I thought that Tokyo would be my last but now I'm there I'm just not done so I'm not going to put a time limit on it. If I'm forty and still pushing well and enjoying it then I'll be there but I'm not promising anything. Hannah Cockroft

The uncertainty over whether the Games in Tokyo will actually take place hasn't helped Hannah's preparations.

Lockdown has also played havoc with her training schedule. She, like many would-be Olympians and Paralympians, has had to be creative.

We've probably pushed every road in our local area trying to find a flat road. I live in Chester now which you think would be easy but actually it's just as difficult as it is in Yorkshire. I was lucky enough to complete last September and I broke four world records in four hours so something about training in my house is working. I don't know what it is but it's working. Hannah Cockroft

It was once a plastic doll that proved Hannah's inspiration, now she's the role model for the next generation.