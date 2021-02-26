What is it about East Yorkshire and elite tennis players?

Recently we've had Kyle Edmund and Katie O'Brien from Beverley, Paul Jubb from Hull and now you can add another name to that list.

Johannus Monday - or Jomo to his friends - is the next name to look out for.

After honing his trade at Cottingham tennis club from the age of four, last summer the 19 year old began a scholarship of the University of Tennessee in America.

Johannus Monday as a boy with his trophies at Cottingham Tennis Club Credit: Johannus Monday

He's made an impressive start, winning 18 out of his 22 singles matches and 16 from 23 in doubles.

Form that has earned Johannus three consecutive "Freshman of the Week" awards.

I'm playing usually at the number two spot which is a great achievement as a freshman and I've had some great awards like winning the SEC Freshman of the Week a few times in a row which is a great feeling for me. Johannus Monday

Back home in Hull, Johannus' success comes as no surprise to those who've been involved in nurturing his talent from a young age.

I pretty much knew he had something special. That combination of talent and ability and the mental grind to make things happen starts to win you tennis matches and starts to make that stand out. Paul Holtby, Coach at Cottingham Tennis Club

Whilst it's all been fairly easy on-court so far, acclimatising to his new home in Knoxville hasn't been so straight forward.

It's completely different. The food's different. Probably more unhealthy. Even small things that sound stupid but are big things to me like driving on the other side of the road, converting pounds into dollars. Stuff like that was a big change for me. Johannus Monday

Originally Johannus was set to move out the USA last Spring but coronavirus delayed his departure for six months.

Johannus Monday in tennis action for the University of Tennessee Credit: University of Tennessee

The virus has also denied him the chance to experience the unique college sports scene crowds. Up to two thousand fans watched University of Tennessee tennis matches pre-COVID. Over 100,000 watch the University's American Football team.

Sport is huge in college. Our American Football stadium holds 102,000 people, which is Premier League size. It's ridiculous. Johannus Monday

So he's got the talent and the catchy nickname. The next few years are bound to be exciting for this lad from Hull who's fast becoming a tennis star in Tennessee.