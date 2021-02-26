Leeds United legend Peter Lorimer in a hospice battling long-term illness

Leeds United have confirmed that Peter Lorimer is currently in a hospice battling a long term illness.

Peter, his wife Sue and their family would like some privacy at this time, but also want to thank the Leeds United fans across the world for their wonderful messages of support. Statement from Leeds United

The Scot played for the club in two stints, from 1962 and 1979 and then between 1983 and 1985.

He was a key player in the club's golden age, winning two league titles, an FA Cup and a League Cup.

He remains Leeds United's leading goalscorer, with 238 goals across more than 600 appearances.

Leeds United said they will "update fans on Peter's progress in due course".