Two decades have passed since young fireman Lee Patterson went onto a live railway line, and rescued Trevor from the wreckage of the Selby rail crash.

You’d been thrown from the wreckage. I think you were the only survivor outside the wreckage Lee Patterson, fireman

The Selby rail crash was the worst rail incident in the UK in the 21st century

Trevor couldn't remember the incident happening: “I did respond then? Because I don’t remember a thing, obviously”

Lee replied: "It was always in my mind you know, what had actually happened to Trevor and how he was."

Trevor lost sight in one eye and suffers from memory loss.

It was most definitely a life-changer. I’ve had to build my life up again. Things have been different. I’ve been lucky in some ways, lucky that I survived Trevor Fligg, survivor

His story is one of hope for all of the emergency service workers who went to Great Heck

One positive that you could take out of it is that all those that were attended by emergency services… all those people did survive. Steve Goulden, Yorkshire ambulance service

Memorials planned to mark the 20th anniversary of the Selby rail crash

Back at work, Lee takes comfort from knowing he helped to save lives but he’s never forgotten that day