Multiple arrests after 330,000 rounds of ammunition stolen in Leeds

West Yorkshire Police are continuing enquiries today after officers made multiple arrests and significant seizures as part of a large-scale operation to recover 330,000 rounds of ammunition stolen from the West Midlands on the 17th February.

Six men from the Leeds and Kirklees area were arrested overnight on Thursday 26th February, and significant quantities of ammunition were recovered following the police operation in Farnley and Birstall.

The men detained overnight remain in police custody under arrest for offences of conspiracy to steal and handling stolen goods, and enquiries are ongoing.

West Yorkshire Police has been working in partnership with colleagues from the West Midlands Police, Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit and the National Crime Agency (NCA) to conduct the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Mark Swift of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A significant and highly complex policing operation has been ongoing into the theft of ammunition from West Midlands with law enforcement colleagues."