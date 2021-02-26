Airport bosses from our region say tens of thousands of jobs could be on the line without vital government support.

They have joined forces with other airports across the North to call on the Government to back their struggling sector in its Budget next week.

With months until air passengers are likely to return, they say support is vital to the help travel sector recover from pandemic.

Six airport bosses have written to Boris Johnson urging him to recognise the importance of aviation and travel to connecting the North.

They argue that providing direct financial support is needed to protect the industry until it is able to fully re-open.

The letter has been signed by:

Leeds Bradford Airport

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Manchester Airport

Carlisle Lake District Airport

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Newcastle International Airport

Collectively, the airports handled nearly 50 million passengers in 2019, supported more than 200,000 jobs and generated around £14bn for the economy of the North.

With passenger levels having plummeted to just 5% of usual volumes and with tens of thousands of travel sector jobs already lost across the North, they say Government needs to set out how it will offer support to the sector while travel remains prohibited.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The bosses are warning that the Prime Minister's travel recovery plans mean it will be at least several months before airports start seeing any meaningful passenger demand, with international travel the only sector subject to further review as part of the plan.

Until the Government’s Global Travel Taskforce publishes its review on 12th April, there remains uncertainty over whether the 17th May restart date is possible, or the conditions under which flying can resume in earnest.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus. Credit: Covid-19

In an unprecedent move, they have written to the Prime Minister asking him to consider include:

Relief from fixed costs paid to Government. Whilst significant support has been given to other ‘closed’ sectors of the economy, airports which have now had their trade further restricted are yet to receive support in light of new measures.

A sector-specific extension of the furlough scheme to help the hundreds of thousands of jobs supported by the industry. Aviation will bounce back, but tens of thousands of jobs across the UK face falling off the cliff edge unless furlough for this industry is extended post April.

Measures to boost the sector by reducing the cost of travel and spurring on Northern aviation. This could include reducing taxes levied on passengers to help stimulate demand as restrictions are eased.

Despite forming a vital part of the UK’s national infrastructure, airports do not typically receive any funding from Government, relying instead on commercial income to support their operations. Current travel restrictions mean airports effectively have no income, and are unable to diversify in the way other businesses are. At the same time, airports have extremely high fixed costs, including business rates, policing and air traffic control, which means they are making tens of millions of pounds in losses each month.