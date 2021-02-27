Man jailed for three years after Officer sustains fractured skull

A man has been jailed for over three years after a police officer was left with a fractured skull.

Daniel Noddings was sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court to three years and four months in prison for dangerous driving causing injury to a Police Officer.

Daniel Noddings has been jailed for more than three years Credit: Lincs Police

The incident occurred in the car park at Sainsbury’s in Gratham when he struck DC Sara Wilcox, who sustained head injuries including a fracture to her skull.

After Noddings fled the scene, officers pursued and arrested him within the hour.

He was subsequently charged with dangerous driving causing injury to a Police Officer, possession of a Class B drug and a further separate charge of dangerous driving.

He appeared at a Lincoln Magistrates' Court in October 2020 where he pleaded guilty to all three offences and was remanded into custody pending sentencing.

This was a serious assault on one of our officers, who was attending to try and help Noddings to see if he was safe and well, given concerns had been raised about him. Chief Superintendent, Jon McAdam

“Sara is on a long and challenging road to recovery; this is not ‘part of the job’ and not what officers sign up for. This is a sad and stark reminder of the dangers officers and staff face on a daily basis.''