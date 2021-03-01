Darren Moore leaves Doncaster to become new Sheffield Wednesday manager

Darren Moore has left Doncaster to become the new manager of Sheffield Wednesday.

The 46-year-old, who had been in charge of Rovers since July 2019, succeeds Tony Pulis following his dismissal in December, with Neil Thompson having been in interim charge for the intervening period.

Moore will take charge of the Owls for Wednesday night's Championship clash with Rotherham at Hillsborough.

The former defender is the club's third permanent manager of the season, with Pulis having lasted only seven weeks after succeeding Garry Monk in November.

Moore leaves a club challenging for promotion in League One for a side who sit second bottom of the Championship, six points from safety having lost their last four games.

Doncaster expressed their disappointment at Moore's decision, with defender Andy Butler put in temporary charge.

Chairman David Blunt said: