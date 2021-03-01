Beauty spots and local parks in the region were packed with people over the weekend, as the sunny weather proved too tempting for some.

Current Government restrictions in place mean that people should not leave home to meet socially with anyone they do not live with or are not in a support bubble with.

However, pictures from Roundhay Park in Leeds over the weekend, show huge crowds and long queues - suggesting that some may be flouting the rules.

Cars were bumper to bumper on roads that led to the 700 acre park in Leeds. Roundhay Park is one of the most popular attractions in the city, especially when the sun is shining.

Police are urging people to respect coronavirus restrictions after hundreds of people gathered at the site.

Large groups also descended upon Woodhouse Moor in Hyde Park. Pictures show how people gathered for picnics, despite lockdown rules.

Bins were left overflowing with bottles and boxes of alcohol and park staff are now having to spend the day cleaning up.

From March 8, one-on-one meetings in outdoor, public spaces will be allowed – so you could meet a friend from another household in the park for a coffee, for example.