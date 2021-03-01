War veteran from Morley takes on 874-mile walking challenge for charity

An Iraq war veteran from Morley, who was blinded by sniper fire while on a mission in Basra, has started to walk the equivalent of the length of Britain today to support the Blind Veterans UK charity.

Simon Brown will be joined by two of his rugby league team-mates as he aims to walk 45 kilometers a week with hopes to complete the 874 mile distance by VE day, May 8.

The challenge is open to anyone who wants to help raise money for the charity.

Simon Brown was a corporal with the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers when he was shot in the face as he led a successful mission to recover six stranded colleagues in Iraq in 2006.

Mr Brown said: "When I found out that I'd lost my sight, my world fell apart. I'd lost my career, I'd lost my job and I'd lost my future."

In my early days with Blind Veterans UK the education and peer support was invaluable. They built up my confidence and gave me support with the pragmatic things I needed to move forward. Simon Brown

Simon will be joined by Dan Roberts, Tom Kaye and Roy Wilson. Due to Covid restrictions, they will be walking the distance in the Morley area.