Woman who stole £1.7m from her employers jailed for five years

A woman from Gainsborough who stole over £1.7 million from the company she worked for - has been sentenced to five years in prison for fraud.

45-year-old Lisa Crawshaw admitted to stealing the money in order to fund her luxurious lifestyle, expensive horses and equestrian equipment.

The owners of the company discovered the theft, which had been ongoing for around five years, when they started to receive debt collecting letters following the sale of the company.

Detective Sergeant Ben Robinson from Humberside Police Economic Crime Unit said: