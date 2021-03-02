Police in Doncaster have seized 24 illegal off-road bikes in a targeted operation.

It happened on an area of wasteland just off the M18 in the Hatfield area, where a large number of riders were causing a nuisance and posing a risk to those out walking.

It comes despite new signs put up on the land stating anyone caught engaging in illegal activity would have their bikes seized.

Ignoring the warnings, riders were also found to have unregistered machines, no insurance and wearing inappropriate safety gear.

Anti-social notices were issued as a warning to 30 riders. If caught again police can seize the riders' bike.

Communities have raised concerns about the area of wasteland being used by off-road riders and despite out efforts to issue warnings, riders have continued to ignore these and cause a nuisance. Reports and intelligence provided by the public help us shape days of action and focus our attention on the areas being affected and I continue to urge you to get involved. Roads Policing Sergeant Matt Duffy, South Yorkshire Police

He added that riding must be done in a 'legal and safe manner' and that organisations such as the Trail Riders Fellowship can provide legal routes where riders can enjoy the countryside responsibly while respecting the current guidelines around Covid-19.

Following the operation, the National Police Air Service (NPAS) requested support for Roads Policing Officers in pursuit of off-road bikes in Edlington and Cadeby.

The riders of the bikes were also processed with for having no insurance. Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Following the pursuits, officers seized a further four quad bikes and an off-road bike, the riders were processed for the offences. Neighbourhood Inspector Alison Carr said they had a 'successful day' working alongside the Off-Road Bike intervention Team (ORBiT).