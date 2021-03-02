Report by ITV Calendar's Katie Oscroft

Tomorrow's budget statement will see North Yorkshire MP and Chancellor Rishi Sunak take to his feet in the Commons, to announce the latest financial plan to take us out of the pandemic.

The Government has spent billions on financial support schemes - including topping up Universal Credit. Claimants have been receiving a £20-a-week temporary uplift as support during the unprecedented times. But the extra boost in Universal Credit expires in April.

Sheffield's Metro Mayor, Dan Jarvis, wants the uplift to be made permanent while there are also claims that the benefit is not enough to live on - even with the extra money.

The number of claimants have doubled during the pandemic to 5.9 million people. Many of those are people who've never conceived of claiming benefits. Research shows a large proportion are young and previously well paid.